He was shot to death the day after Christmas. Fresno police have arrested suspect

Fresno police Thursday reported the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting the day after Christmas.

Abel Pena, 30, is being charged with the murder of Adam Contreras, 24, on Dec. 26 at Hedges and Rabe avenues, Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

Pena was arrested initially by officers Jan. 12 while riding his bicycle when he was found to be carrying a loaded firearm.

The murder charge against him was added Jan. 14 when homicide detectives connected him to the killing of Contreras.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.