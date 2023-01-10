He was shot to death in December in Fresno. A suspect has been arrested, police say

Fresno police said Tuesday they arrested a 24-year-old on the suspicion he killed a man last month.

Police accused Arthur Lopez of the fatal Dec. 11 shooting of Bernardo Coronado, 42, who was killed after a dispute on Lane near Sylmar avenues.

Lopez was arrested by plainclothes officers Monday as he left his apartment on Holly Avenue, which is southeast of the intersection of California and Elm avenues, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Witnesses told homicide detectives that they heard yelling then about six shots before finding Coronado in the street about 4:15 p.m. on the day of the slaying. He was hit multiple times by gunfire, police said.

He was with his girlfriend at the complex before he got into an argument with several others, according to police. During the dispute, someone opened fire, striking Coronado several times.

The killing marked the 56th homicide last year in Fresno. In each of 2020 and 2021, there were 74 homicides in Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

