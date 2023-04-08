Who shot (at) the deputy? Crime Stoppers offers $13,000 for information on Friday night gunfire

PAHOKEE — Someone shot at a deputy, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday. They want to know who pulled the trigger.

Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County is promising to pay $13,000 for "any information" about a shooting that took place Friday at 9:20 p.m. A deputy, whom the agency has not named, was patrolling the 1400 block of Joe Louis Boulevard in Pahokee when a bullet struck their cruiser. It damaged the vehicle but did not hurt the deputy, according to the agency's spokesperson, Teri Barbera.

The sheriff's office called the deputy's escape "miraculous" and asked that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

🚨PBSO Deputy's vehicle shot at - $13,000 REWARD for information. On April 7, 9:20 pm, our PBSO deputy faced a life-threatening situation when their marked vehicle was targeted by an unknown suspect in the 1400 block of Joe Louis Blvd, #Pahokee. Miraculously, the deputy escaped… — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 8, 2023

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Crime Stoppers offers thousands for info on Friday night shooting