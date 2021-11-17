He shot his ex in front of her kids. Madera man sentenced to life without parole

Julio Garay was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday in Madera for shooting his former wife, 32-year-old Calley Jean Garay, to death in front of her children — a case that inspired a law intended to protect victims of domestic violence.

Calley’s Law, authored by Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, requires authorities to establish protocols to make sure third parties such as health providers or schools “do not inadvertently release sensitive information to an abuser who is subject to a restraining order.”

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said Julio Garay, who was convicted of murder in October, was also sentenced to multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse before he begins the life without parole term.

Calley Garay and her three young children escaped her abuser in May of 2020, but Julio Garay in July found out a about a doctor’s appointment she had scheduled and gunned her down as she sought to shield the children.

The case also sparked a multi-million dollar claim for damages against Madera County and sparked accusations that the county’s social services department mishandled the placement of her young sons after her death.

Said Moreno: “While we send this guy off (to prison), the system can’t do anything for the damage he has done.

“We hope to provide some closure, (to the family), but we know they will miss Calley every day.”