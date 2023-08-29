He shot his ex-girlfriend 7 times and fled to Georgia. Now RI man will serve a life term

PROVIDENCE – A 37-year-old man who was captured in Georgia in 2022 after he shot his ex-girlfriend in Providence in a fit of rage, must serve a life prison term but still has a chance for parole.

Derek Sheppard made no statements Tuesday during a plea hearing that transitioned into a sentencing before Judge Richard D. Raspallo in Superior Court, Providence.

"I can't try to make sense of this case for you," Raspallo said, speaking to the grown children of Sheppard's victim, Bernadette Ortiz. "This is senseless."

Sheppard shot the 50-year-old woman six times with a Glock 19 in February 2022 during an argument in Ortiz's home on Harold Street in Providence.

Derek Sheppard appeared Tuesday before Judge Richard D. Raspallo in Superior Court, Providence

Previously, say prosecutors, Sheppard and Ortiz had dated for 10 years and had ended their relationship but continued to argue.

Sheppard tried to flee, but he was captured in a Walmart parking lot in Georgia. The police officers who handcuffed him had known he was wanted and in the area because of information provided by an automated license-plate reading system.

'Heart of gold'

Raspalla sentenced Sheppard after hearing from two of Ortiz's children.

They fought through tears, describing Ortiz as a loving woman and a dedicated mother and grandmother who had a "heart of gold."

"Not only did this defendant take our mom, he took our kids' grandma," said India Ortiz, 33, of Pawtucket. She wore a shirt with lettering that said, "Stop gun violence."

Bernadette Ortiz was shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend, Derek Sheppard, in 2022.

Jose Ortiz told Raspallo that he had spent virtually every free minute that he had in the presence of his mother.

"My mom was my best friend," he said.

Sheppard, he said, had broken his life. Ortiz expressed doubt that his pain will ever subside.

"Everybody thinks that everybody will be OK, but I will never be the same," he said.

India Ortiz told Raspallo that she hoped he would punish Sheppard by sentencing him to prison for life without parole.

But under the disposition proposed by lawyers, and accepted by Raspallo, Sheppard no longer faced a charge of first-degree murder.

The murder count was downgraded to second-degree murder. Also, the disposition jettisoned two charges: firing a gun during a crime of violence, death resulting, and domestic simple assault.

Raspallo was moved by the family's loss. He told them it wasn't possible under the law to give Sheppard a penalty that ensures he actually spends every remaining minute of his life in prison.

He told Sheppard he accepted Sheppard's pleas of guilty to second-degree murder and to carrying a pistol without a permit.

He gave Sheppard a life term for the murder count. After serving that, Sheppard must then serve 10 years of probation, with a 10-year suspended sentence hanging over him.

Raspallo called it "a very lengthy sentence."

"Someday," he said, "his sentence may be over. Maybe not."

