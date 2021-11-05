Shot in the face with pellet gun while sleeping, homeless woman felt like she was 'dying'

Champion Credit Union on Patton Ave and the surveillance camera, upper right, which caught video of a woman being shot with an airsoft gun from a passing car in the night.

The first thing Helen Glick thought about when she was awakened by the sound of gunshots and excruciating pain in her face was her three children.

“I thought about how much worse it would be on them, than on me, going through that,” she told the Citizen Times.

Around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 18, Glick, 35, of Hendersonville, was asleep in front of Champion Credit Union on Patton Avenue when a dark-colored two-door sedan drove by and someone inside fired an Airsoft gun at her.

Glick said she was struck once in the face and twice in the chest.

“My whole face went numb,” she said. “The (police) said it was an air pellet gun, but I thought 'if it was an air pellet gun, it would feel like bee stings, not like I was dying.'”

As the car drove away, Glick caught a glimpse of the people inside, which she said were boys with ski masks on.

“One guy actually pulled off his mask and laughed at me,” she said.

Helen Glick and her daughter, Ziya Ariel Glick, in 2019.

Glick called the police, who arrived on the scene at 1:41 a.m. She was taken to Mission Hospital, where her wounds were treated and she was checked for brain damage.

Asheville Police recovered 50 pellet rounds from the scene, department spokesperson Samantha Booth said.

After being bandaged and cleared of any brain trauma, Glick was released four hours later. She walked across the street from Mission, curled up on the ground and went back to sleep for a few hours before taking a bus to her job at a fast-food restaurant.

“I slept right across from the hospital in case I wasn't feeling good, in case I didn't wake back up, so someone would find me,” she said.

Glick has suffered from homelessness since 2018 when she left her old home to escape an abusive relationship, she said. Her children live with other family members.

She often sleeps at places on Patton Avenue that are typically considered safe, she said.

“Usually people sleep on Patton Avenue, and no one bothers them,” she said.

According to the city of Asheville, 527 people were experiencing homelessness in Asheville as of Jan. 27.

But Oct. 18 was different. Police have not said whether Glick’s attack was random, as they’re limited in the information they can share due to the suspects’ ages, according to Asheville Police Capt. Joe Silberman, who oversees the department’s criminal investigation unit.

On Nov. 2, Asheville Police identified two juvenile suspects involved in the attack with the help of local nonprofit Help Asheville Bears.

Though Help Asheville Bears’ main goal is stopping the illegal poaching of black bears, the nonprofits’ leaders decided to take action in Glick’s case and offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who provided information about the suspects, the group's founder Jody Williams said.

“We got information, and it was good information,” Williams said. “I was able to pass that along to detectives within an hour of our post going up.”

Police submitted a petition to charge two juveniles with assault inflicting serious injury Nov. 2. Police would not say if the juveniles have been arrested.

Glick said she supports the charges and hopes the people who shot her go to jail “for years.”

Since the attack, Glick has secured housing. She’s continuing to work and process trauma from the assault, which has caused her to have panic attacks, she said.

“I kind of talk through it myself, just working things out in my head,” she said. “It's been kind of difficult, you know, getting a friend to talk to.”

Williams organized a GoFundMe to raise money for Glick to recover and stay safe. As of Nov. 5, more than $2,000 had been donated.

