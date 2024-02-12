Shot fired at apartment occupant in Monday home invasion

HOLLAND TWP. — Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a break-in involving gunfire in Holland Township on Monday, Feb. 12.

Deputies responded to an apartment on East Crystal Waters Drive shortly after 4 a.m. on reports of a home invasion.

Preliminary investigation showed multiple suspects forced entry into an apartment. Once inside, a suspect fired a single round from a handgun at the occupant.

There were no injuries reported. The suspects are outstanding and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or mosotips.com.

