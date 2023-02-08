Lafayette police/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A shot fired at the end of a Tuesday morning argument in the 800 block of North 13th Street resulted in two arrests, according to Lafayette police.

Two visitors showed up at an apartment in the 800 block of North 13th Street about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday. They were looking for Scott Thomas Barry, 34, who was inside the apartment. However, Ciera Paige Richards, 28, answered the door and argued with the visitors, according to Lafayette police.

The visitors left, crossed the street and were walking away, when Richards opened a second-floor window and yelled at them, police said. Then she fired a shot, police said.

Police arrested Richards, of the 800 block of North 13th Street in Lafayette, on suspicion of criminal recklessness and visiting a common nuisance, according to Tippecanoe County Jail records.

As part of the investigation, police got a search warrant for the apartment, where they found a shell casing, as well as drugs that they tied back to Barry, police said.

Police arrested Barry, homeless in Lafayette, on suspicion of parole violation, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Both Barry and Richards remained jailed Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Shot fired after an argument on N. 13th Street results in 2 arrests