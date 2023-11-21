Shot fired by Blue Springs officer during altercation with man accused of trespassing

A use-of-force investigation was underway Tuesday after a Blue Springs officer fired a gun during an altercation with a man accused of trespassing at a Casey’s convenience store, according to police.

Blue Springs police officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the gas station in the 1900 block of Northwest Woods Chapel Road regarding a person refusing to leave, said Officer Jack Taylor of Independence police.

Arriving officers encountered the man outside the store and an altercation followed, Taylor said. One of the officers fired a single round toward the alleged trespasser but the bullet did not strike him, Taylor said.

No one was injured, according to police.

The alleged trespasser was taken into police custody Tuesday. He was not identified by police.

The Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team, which is composed of detectives from suburban Grandview, Blue Springs, Independence and Lee’s Summit, is handling the use-of-force investigation.