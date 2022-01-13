Shot fired on Bronx MTA bus after uncle defends nephew from gunman: NYPD

A gunman fired off a shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx following a confrontation an uncle trying to protect his teen nephew, police said Thursday.

The NYPD released video and a picture of the suspect in the incident on Wednesday at 4:25 p.m. No one was struck by the bullet.

The suspect and his target, an 18-year-old man, got on the BX39 at White Plains Rd. and Story Ave. in Soundview.

During the ride, the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the teen and demanded to know where he lived and where he was from.

The 18-year-old, feeling threatened, called his uncle for help, police said.

When the 35-year-old uncle got on the bus at White Plains Road and Van Nest Ave., he was confronted by the suspect. A struggle ensued and the suspect fired one shot, hitting the ceiling of the bus, police said.

The suspect ran off. The 18-year-old told police he doesn’t know the gunman.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.