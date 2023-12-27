Shot fired during struggle over Jefferson County deputy’s gun

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County deputy was injured Tuesday evening after an altercation with a man.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Harness Road, approximately eight miles south of Festus.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was sent to Harness Road to investigate a possible stolen vehicle out of Crystal City. While checking out the vehicle, the deputy encountered a person.

The sheriff’s department claims an altercation happened over the deputy’s weapon. A single shot was fired during the altercation, but it’s unclear who fired the shot.

The bullet missed both the deputy and the suspect. They’re both being treated for minor injuries.

