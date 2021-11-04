Shot fired during a warrant execution, police say. A Miami school’s drop-off is affected

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Parents dropping their kids off at Earlington Heights Elementary School will need to use the back entrance Thursday morning. The street in front of the main entrance is blocked, Miami-Dade police say, in the aftermath of an officer firing at least one shot while executing a warrant across the street.

No one was hit, Miami-Dade police say, and the suspect is in custody. This happened around 6 a.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 48th Street.

So, Northwest 48th Street is closed in front of the school at 4750 NW 22nd Ave. Drop-off has been moved to the rear of the school, Northwest 23rd Avenue and 46th Street.

Miami-Dade police say their Special Response Team was executing a felon in possession of a firearm warrant on a juvenile delinquent when one of their officers fired. They didn’t have information on why the officer fired or if he was returning gunshots.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Here are five things to look for in Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s second term

Fight at Miami River strip club ends with a man shot and critically wounded, police say

