Shot fired at East Hartford officer

Apr. 15—EAST HARTFORD — An officer was shot at but not harmed early this morning while attempting to stop two men breaking into vehicles on Orchard Street, police said.

Officers responded to Orchard Street around 1 a.m. on reports of two men trying to break into cars, police said. Officers spotted the two men leaving the scene and ordered them to stop, but one of the suspects turned around and fired a gun in the officer's direction, police said.

The officer wasn't struck or injured, police said.

Officers then set up a perimeter in the area and brought in a police tracking dog in an attempt to find the two suspects, according to police. The search was unsuccessful, they said.

Officers later determined that the two men had broken into several vehicles on the street, according to police.

Police described the suspects as two young men with thin builds. One was wearing a red hat, black sweatshirt, and black pants, police said, while the other had a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

