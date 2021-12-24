Shot fired inside Butler Twp. motel; suspect in jail

Dec. 24—One person fired a gun Thursday morning inside a Butler Twp. motel room during a dispute over property.

Butler Twp. crews were dispatched around 5:40 a.m. to Motel 6 at 7130 Miller Lane, according to a release from Butler Twp. police.

No one was hit or injured, and property believed to have been taken belonging to the victim was recovered.

A handgun believed to have been used also was recovered, police said.

A suspect found on foot in the area was detained and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail pending approval of charges by the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, the release stated.

The suspect was not named, but jail records show that Matthew Lee Avery, 22, was arrested at 5:58 a.m. by Butler Twp. police and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery.