Shot fired inside Daytona Dunkin' Donuts

Daytona Beach police are investigating an incident where a shot was fired inside a Dunkin' Donuts on Monday morning.

The suspects and the gun were located, police said. The business was near Mainland High School, so the school was also placed on a short lockdown, police said.

Police were called at 8:30 a.m. to the Dunkin' Donuts at 1173 W. International Speedway Blvd., where it was reported a gun was fired inside the store.

No one was injured and the suspects left before police arrived but were quickly located, said police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister.

The gun was seized by police, McCallister said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shot fired inside Daytona Beach Dunkin' Donuts