Shot fired in LCHS parking lot, woman charged

Nov. 17—A Sanford woman was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly firing a gun at another woman in the parking lot of Lee County High School.

Maj. Vinnie Frazer said the the Sanford Police Department responded to a complaint of a female pointing a gun at another female, and then discharging the firearm while in the parking lot at 1708 Nash Ave. in Sanford at 7:39 p.m. At the time of the initial complaint, all of the parties had left the school.

After investigating the incident, SPD detectives filed charges against Marie Shavone Debrow, 37, of the 2200 block of Cortland Drive in Sanford. Debrow faces charges of assault by pointing a gun, felony possession of a firearm on school property, feeling discharging a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Police said Debrow and the victim know each other.

Debrow was booked into the Lee County Jail under a $16,000 secure bond.