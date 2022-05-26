Shot fired by passenger of stolen SUV misses vehicle, hits West Seattle home

A gunshot fired by a passenger in a stolen SUV missed the target vehicle and struck a West Seattle home instead.

On Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., several witnesses reported that gunshots were fired near 28th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Myrtle Street. It appeared that drivers in two SUVs were chasing one another, and a passenger in a white SUV fired rounds at the blue SUV.

At least one round missed the blue SUV and hit a home, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Shortly after, a white SUV was found in the 6400 block of 34th Avenue Southwest. No one was inside, and police discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Federal Way. Officers said it appeared to be the SUV used in the shooting.

The SUV was impounded and processed for evidence.

The blue SUV has not been found and no suspects have been identified.

SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit was notified and is now handling the investigation.

