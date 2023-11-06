Shot fired send police on the hunt for a Stanley fugitive

Police were still looking Monday for a fugitive who sparked a manhunt in the Stanley area the day before, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Joel Scott Puckett, 54, has outstanding warrants for his arrest on charges of felony breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and having a fictitious title, according to a press release.

Police went to a home on Hollycrest Lane in the area of Stanley-Spencer Mountain Road Sunday to look for Puckett, and as officers approached a house, someone fired a shot in their general direction, according to the press release.

The Gaston County Police Department could not confirm that Puckett was the one who fired the shot, but they searched the area and did not find him.

Police were still looking Monday for Puckett, but they said Monday morning that they now believe that Puckett left the area prior to Sunday's search of Hollycrest Lane.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police still seeking Stanley fugitive