Shot fired at vehicle on state Route 16 in Tacoma prompts search for suspect, witnesses

The Washington State Patrol was seeking a suspect who officials say fired a single shot at a vehicle Thursday evening on State Route 16 in Tacoma.

The agency has asked any witnesses to come forward after the driver of a red Toyota Celica pulled up on the passenger side of a Honda Accord, allegedly took out a silver or gray semi-automatic handgun and fired. The bullet struck the Honda’s right rear door, the WSP said in a news release.

Officials said the incident occurred at roughly 5:20 p.m. Thursday between Sprague and Union avenues. Agency spokesman Robert Reyer said Friday morning that the suspect was still being sought.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a white man in his mid-30s, according to the WSP. He has short, dark hair and short facial hair, and freckles or acne. He was traveling in a Celica believed to be an early 2000s model “with black aftermarket wheels, a tall fin spoiler, and aftermarket taillights with possibly black housing,” the WSP said in its news release.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly fled westbound on State Route 16 at Center Drive.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4032.