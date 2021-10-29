Shot gang member found under bed in bizarre Brooklyn slaying

Cops found a gang member with bullet wounds under a bed while investigating a report of a shooting in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

Someone called 911 at 6:51 p.m. Thursday to report hearing shots fired at a Brownsville apartment on Hegeman Ave. near Amboy St.

Inside the apartment were three suspects and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Officers took them into custody, then returned to the apartment when the suspects said there was a gun inside.

Police didn’t find a weapon, but did find shell casings and, under the bed, a Trey Crip gang member with numerous gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved. He was believed to be 30 years old.

The suspects — women ages 26 and 42 and a man, 25 — have not yet been charged.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else had been in the apartment or why the victim was shot. Police said he didn’t reside there and that none of the suspects appeared to live there, either.