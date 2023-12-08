'He shot her': Co-defendant testifies in Flagstaff murder trial

Dec. 7—A co-defendant of Jaime Moore, who is accused of killing Alexis Baca on Flagstaff Mountain in 2022, took the stand Wednesday and testified to witnessing Moore discuss and then carry out the shooting.

Moore is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with a deceased body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Baca, 25.

Baca's body was discovered near the Realization Point Trailhead on July 24, 2022. Four people were arrested in connection with her death, and Moore is the last to resolve his case after the other three took plea deals.

One of those other three defendants, Cody Lee Hobirk, took the stand Wednesday in the trial.

Hobirk was a resident of Las Cruces, where Moore allowed Hobirk to live in his garage in a tent.

When Baca requested help to get out of Colorado after becoming stranded when her traveling companion was arrested, Hobirk said that Moore invited him along with the other two co-defendants, Ashley Provine and Elizabeth Griffin.

Hobirk testified that Moore notified him Baca was stranded in Fort Morgan with money and drugs. According to Hobirk's testimony, Moore stated that the trip would be "fun and easy." Once the group arrived at the Terrace Park Inn in Fort Morgan, they discussed their plans to rob Baca.

"We went over ways to get her away from her things, and get her away from her vehicle so we could take the drugs and money from her," said Hobirk.

Hobirk described the trip from Fort Morgan to Boulder as a drug-induced frenzy. Baca drove Griffin and Hobirk in the Mountaineer and Provine and Moore drove an F-250 truck.

When Weigel asked who was leading the way to Boulder, Hobirk said that, "the entire time Mr. Moore was leading the caravan of cars."

At one point, Hobirk ran out of fentanyl pills and called Moore asking for more. Shortly after, they pulled off the highway to a gas station and Hobirk hopped in Moore's car to discuss their situation.

"(Moore) said 'Cody, I'm sick of this chick, she's messed up a lot of things and I'm going to shoot her,'" said Hobirk.

When the group arrived at Realization Point, Moore got out of his car first, Hobirk said. Then Moore said that Provine needed to go to the bathroom and asked if Griffin would go with her. Hobirk testified that after Griffin and Provine left the parking lot, Moore instructed him to disarm Baca.

"He walked around Alexis' car. When we had stopped to get pills he had told me to make sure she didn't have a gun, and to grab her purse. He says 'Get out or eat lead'. Alexis stepped out of the car and then she screamed, threw her hands up and he shot her," said Hobirk.

After Moore shot Baca, Hobirk recalled that Moore dragged her body into the woods, not even ten feet from the parking lot. Hobirk said he was panicking and that Moore shouted at him to get back in the car.

Hobirk said the four took off down the mountain and drove back to a hotel. They stayed there for about an hour and then Moore and Hobirk returned to move the body. Hobirk said that when they returned, he helped but found it difficult to stay calm.

"We pulled her body down the hill some more. When I walked up to the edge of the parking lot, I grabbed her by the jean pocket, fell down and started sobbing," said Hobirk. "(Moore) told me to go find the shell casing, and pulled her down the rest of the way."

Once Hobirk found the shell casing, they both returned to the car. Moore and Hobirk shifted Baca's belongings from the Mountaineer into Moore's truck. Following that, Provine and Moore began to clean out the Mountaineer.

"Jaime and Ashley scooped the brains and blood out of the car," Hobirk said.

As Hobirk and Moore were driving down Flagstaff Mountain, Hobirk testified that Moore tossed the shell casing out the window.

Subsequently, Hobirk, Moore, Provine, and Griffin decided to leave the Mountaineer at a park in Breckinridge. Afterward, they drove back to New Mexico with fentanyl, meth, $15,000, two laptops, guns, and cell phones in the F-250's backseat.

On Thursday, Provine also testified in the case. Provine said while she did not witness the shooting, she knew that Baca was dead after hearing one gunshot.

"I did look over and saw Ms. Baca in the driver's seat with her head back. I knew she was dead at that point," said Provine.

Hobirk, 44, pleaded guilty to felony murder, and testifying truthfully in Moore's trial was part of the agreement. He is set for sentencing in January and is facing up to 32 years in prison.

Provine, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 1 or 2 felony; accessory to a Class 3, 4, or 5 felony; and tampering with evidence.

Griffin, 24, was sentenced to four years of probation with 18 months of work release after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony and tampering with evidence.

Staff writer Nicky Andrews contributed to this report.