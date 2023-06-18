‘You shot him 5 times’: Daughter reacts after father shot, killed days before Father’s Day

Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Newnan are talking about the tragic incident for the first time with Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

“My dad don’t be a threat to nobody. My dad knows everybody. Cool person. Loving. Everyone knows my daddy. So something like this, everyone is like what? Not him. This is crazy,” said his daughter, Chalisa Hunter.

Chalisa Hunter told Channel 2 Action News she is still trying to cope and understand why someone would murder her dad, 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter.

“You shot him 5 times. It was like you wasn’t trying to let him live. I just don’t understand that,” Chalisa said. “I’m just here, but I’m not here.”

Police said 52-year-old Frederick Lee Tucker was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke exclusively to Suzanne Johnson who lives in the area. Johnson said she saw Tucker minutes before the shooting.

“He came through about 1:30 or 1:45 through the house. It’s a boarding house. He came through the house, asking people if they had a pistol. He asked everyone, do you have a pistol, do you have a pistol?” said Suzanne Johnson.

Police said minutes later, Tucker shot a woman who was injured and transported to a hospital. Tucker also shot and killed Hunter and his dog.

Hunter’s daughter said her heart hurts because this happened so close to Father’s Day.

“She has not gotten any rest. She’s been crying,” said Janae Sheya, Chalisa’s wife.

They have this to say to the man who did this, “We are trying to get him the maximum life because you took a life,” said Sheya.

Tucker is charged with felony murder, 2 counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault animal cruelty, and 2 counts of home invasion.

