‘Shot him for no reason.’ 911 callers report shooting rampage in Raleigh

The person who shot an off-duty Raleigh police officer in the Hedingham neighborhood Thursday evening was dressed in camouflage and carrying a long gun that looked like a shot gun, according to a person who reported the shooting.

The unnamed man who called 911 at 5:12 p.m. said the victim was his “buddy” and was a Raleigh police officer, according to a recording released Friday afternoon. He said victim was in a white car on Osprey Cove Drive and bleeding from his chest.

“It’s an officer,” the man said. “He works for you all.”

Police say Officer Gabriel Jesús Torres was on his way to work and was not in uniform or in his patrol car when he was shot. Torres, 29, had been with the department for 18 months and leaves behind a wife and child.

The 911 caller said the suspect was “wearing all camo” and carrying a backpack when he headed toward the Neuse River Greenway trail, behind the houses on Osprey Cove Drive.

“He looks like he’s like 15,” the caller said. “He just walked right through and shot him. Shot him for no reason.”

At one point, the man tells someone else to “take the baby in the house.”

The first police officers arrived less than five minutes after the man made the call. More than four hours later, police arrested a 15-year-old boy they say shot Torres and six other people, including four others who died. They have not released his name, but sources have confirmed for The News & Observer that the suspect is 15-year-old Austin Thompson, the brother of one of the victims.

Also at 5:12 p.m., a woman called 911 from nearby Sahalee Way to report hearing gunshots and seeing a neighbor outside on the ground. Two minutes into the call, the caller noticed a second person.

“There’s two people,” she said. “There’s somebody laying by the bush, and there’s somebody laying on the porch.”

When a dispatcher asked if she had seen anyone shooting or running, she said no.

“We just heard it,” she said. “We heard the shots, and we heard them screaming. And so we got down because we heard it was a gun. And when it stopped we got up and looked out our window.”