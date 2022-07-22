'I shot him until I didn't have any bullets left ... ': Man convicted of stepson's murder

Despite testifying at trial that he shot and killed his stepson as an act of self-defense, a Pensacola man was found guilty of murder Friday.

James Blackmon Jr. was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder in the December 2020 death of his stepson, Christopher Roan, and one count of attempted first-degree murder against Roan's girlfriend, Samantha Noble. The jury heard the case over a day and a half Thursday and Friday, and returned a guilty verdict after just two hours of deliberation Friday afternoon.

Prosecuting attorney Matthew Gordon gave closing arguments Friday morning, explaining to the jury that the evidence shows there is only one "common sense" answer to this case.

James Blackmon, left, talks with his defense attorney during his trial at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola on Thursday. Blackmon was convicted of killing his adult stepson and attempting to kill his stepson's girlfriend.

"Please consider all the evidence, consider the facts, consider the situation. View the question in light of your common sense," Gordon told the jury. "This is a common sense case, ladies and gentlemen."

Blackmon testified that on the day of the incident, he heard his ex-wife, Linda Blackmon, and Roan, her biological son, arguing about Noble.

Blackmon said he was showering at the time.

"I yelled from the bathroom, 'Y'all cut that out,'" Blackmon said on the stand. "And it didn't stop, so I put my towel on around me and I came out."

Blackmon went on to say that he arms himself "24/7" because of alleged death threats against his household, which is why he had a gun in the bathroom while he was showering.

Roan and Blackmon then had an altercation where Roan knocked the gun out of Blackmon's hand, took the gun and walked to the backyard.

The shooting happened when Roan came back into the house. This was where Blackmon's and his ex-wife's testimonies diverged.

Linda Blackmon said on the stand that Roan's hands were "tensed up" by his side, which she said he usually does when he is angry. Blackmon claimed Roan pushed Linda to the ground and pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at him.

"He was coming down the hallway to try and get me, so I pulled my gun up and I shot him," Blackmon testified. "I shot him until I didn't have any bullets left … because I knew if he had life left in him he would shoot me. He had a gun, he was armed."

Roan was shot roughly 11 times in the torso and once in the forehead, according to District 1 Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Deanna Oleske.

While on the stand, Blackmon said he "feared for his life" during the argument because of a previous interaction when Roan allegedly pulled a gun on a repair man.

Blackmon's attorney, Clinton Couch, said during his closing arguments that Blackmon shot Roan in self-defense and had reasonable suspicion to fear for his life after seeing the incident between Roan and the repair man.

"What I would suggest to you is, what the court has not really addressed is the self-defense issue here," Couch said during closing arguments. "I know Linda had said (Roan) was unarmed when he came back … but he came back in with his shoulders up and his hands clenched in a fist. This suggests he's ready to physically fight."

James Blackmon, left, and his defense attorney stand as the jury enters the courtroom during his trial at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola on Thursday. Blackmon was convicted of killing his adult stepson and attempting to kill his stepson's girlfriend.

Blackmon also said on the stand that he had no intention of killing Noble, rather he wanted Noble out of the house because he blamed her for the arguments and was the ultimate reason he had to kill Roan.

After Blackmon shot Roan, Linda yelled out to Noble that her ex-husband was "coming to kill" her, and Noble ran outside and hid in a camper. Blackmon entered the backyard and fired approximately seven shots into the camper Noble was hiding in. She was not injured.

"I suppose I was angry, grieved at the fact that I just killed my son," Blackmon said on the stand. "I just wanted to drive Samantha Noble away from our home, because she was the root of the argument.

"I had no aim at killing her, but I wanted to drive her away from our house once and for all," he continued. "But I kind of lost myself on that."

According to Blackmon and law enforcement witnesses, he left the residence on Packwood Drive for roughly five to 10 minutes before returning and to the house and giving himself over to Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies.

After the verdict was read, Couch asked Judge John Simon to delay sentencing so he can present witnesses to Blackmon's ongoing mental health treatment. Couch said the standard sentencing is between five years and life imprisonment, but said he will ask that Blackmon receive no more than 25 years.

Simon scheduled Blackmon's sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.

