Before he shot himself, Miami-Dade’s police director offered to resign, source says

Before he shot himself with his own gun on Sunday night, Miami-Dade County’s police director offered to resign in a call with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, where he described a reported altercation with his wife, according to a source briefed on the phone conversation.

The specifics of the conversation — including Ramirez’s version of the events at a Tampa hotel where he and his wife, Jody, were attending a law enforcement convention — aren’t yet known. But the source said Levine Cava did not make a decision on the resignation but instead told Ramirez the two should talk the next day.

Ramirez, a senior deputy to Levine Cava and a candidate for county sheriff, remains in a Tampa hospital with what police described as a critical wound to the head caused when he shot himself Sunday night on the side of I-75 after the couple left a convention hotel following an interaction with Tampa police. Officers responded to the hotel after reports of a man holding a gun, a report that led them to Ramirez.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

The source said Levine Cava and Ramirez spoke once on Sunday, around 8:30 p.m. after the mayor missed a call from him at 7:30 p.m.

“Freddy did briefly share what had happened and expressed disappointment with what happened,” the source said. “He did share he was willing to resign. She reassured him, and said ‘let’s talk’ Monday.”

Ramirez also placed a call to the campaign manager the two Democrats share, Christian Ulvert, sources said.

While they only spoke once, Levine Cava tried to get back in touch with Ramirez that evening. It’s not known why, but the county mayor placed calls and a text message to Ramirez in the timing leading up to what police said was his self-inflicted gunshot wound. The calls and text message did not generate responses, the source said.

Hours after Ramirez’s self-inflicted wound, Levine Cava was at the Tampa hospital where he was being treated, having flown there on a county rescue helicopter. She landed in Tampa around 2:30 a.m., the source said.

Levine Cava is holding an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference at County Hall to discuss Ramirez’s condition, and to formally unveil the people taking his positions on an interim basis: Stephanie Daniels, as head of Miami-Dade police; and J.D. Patterson, as chief safety officer, a post Ramirez also held, which placed him in charge of the county’s Fire Rescue department as well.