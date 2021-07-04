‘They shot to kill’: Bantu group wants answers in Boise police shooting. Details are scarce

Kevin Fixler
·6 min read

A week after gunfire erupted in a typically quiet Boise neighborhood, details remain scant about what led police to shoot a Black man after they say dispatch received a report that he abducted an area teenager — including how the child might have known the suspect.

As of Friday evening, the man wounded in the June 27 shooting was in critical but stable condition while recovering at an area hospital following surgery earlier in the week, according to a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department. The department has declined to name the man — he has not been arrested or charged with a crime — or comment on whether the child knew him. Local activists, meanwhile, have taken to social media to demand answers about why police shot him in the first place.

Boise police have stayed tight-lipped while the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force conducts its review of the use-of-force incident, which marked the department’s first officer-involved shooting of the year, BPD spokesperson Haley Williams confirmed. The Garden City Police Department is leading that investigation.

“We want to be as open and transparent to the public as we possibly can on these types of things,” Williams said. “We do understand people are looking for these details and want to know this information, and also have to balance that with the needs of outside agencies in their investigation, in order to maintain the integrity of that investigation.”

Video footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras is part of that review. On Friday, BPD named the three members of the force involved in the shooting as Officers Steve Martinez, Aaron Hartje and Jeffrey Ridgeway, and each has been placed on paid administrative leave, per standard department protocols.

Martinez, an 18-year member of law enforcement, is the only one of the three who has played a role in at least one prior officer-involved shooting, Williams said. Martinez fired his weapon in the August 2020 death of a 58-year-old Kuna man from multiple gunshot wounds at an RV campground in Meridian when the suspect barricaded himself in his trailer and began firing at neighbors early in the morning, police said.

Williams would not say how many times the three Boise police officers fired at the man last Sunday, and did not provide information by deadline about each officer’s prior disciplinary record or any previous paid or unpaid time off from the department.

What is known about the June 27 incident is Boise police issued a series of tweets that evening seeking the whereabouts of a man identified then as Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, believing that a 14-year-old boy with him might be at risk. The department said in a subsequent press release that a suspect allegedly entered a home near the intersection of State Street and North North Street and left with the teen. The boy was thought to be in “immediate danger,” police said.

“As officers were investigating it, there was information that caused them grave concern. We were preparing to release an Amber Alert,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said during a news conference last Sunday, not long after the shooting.

However, before that alert went out — at around 6:25 p.m. — officers spotted the man’s vehicle, which police have yet to publicly identify. When they tried to stop him, he fled, police said. Officers pursuing the vehicle spotted a Black child matching the boy’s description, according to Lee, and what they thought was a weapon being brandished inside the vehicle.

Activists Demand Answers From Boise Police

A group calling itself Justice for Mohamud posted to social media that the incident is the latest in a growing list of high-profile examples where law enforcement inappropriately applied what could be deadly force against a person of color in America. Since the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day 2020, police departments across the country have been under heightened scrutiny, with the Black Lives Matter movement leading nationwide protests over police behavior and killings.

On Thursday, the Justice for Mohamud group posted on Facebook and Instagram that Mkoma, who they say is from Africa and does not speak English, is a cherished member of Boise’s Bantu community who was struggling through a mental health crisis when he took the boy, said to be his son. Not long after, police officers shot Mkoma four times at close range, the group claimed, and now he is fighting for his life at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

BPD has been meeting with the suspect’s family and other community members about the shooting incident, and exceptions have been made to allow family to visit him at the hospital, Williams said. Meanwhile, the activist group said due to the lack of information, it held a protest at the Boise hospital the day after the shooting, and a Saint Al’s hospital spokesperson confirmed a number of people gathered outside of the Curtis Road location on Monday.

“They shot to kill,” the group’s social media post reads. “The police are not judge, jury and executioner. Mohamud has a right to a fair trial and humane treatment.”

Messages sent by the Idaho Statesman to the social media pages of the Justice for Mohamud group seeking an interview received no response.

Mark Snider, the Saint Al’s hospital spokesperson, said he could neither confirm nor deny whether Mkoma was a patient, citing an internal policy that any person in police custody is automatically designated a “no information” patient. Saint Al’s is the only Level II trauma center for adults in the Treasure Valley.

To date, police will not say whether a weapon was found in the man’s vehicle, what they believed that weapon was last Sunday or whether the man they shot tried to use it at any point during the incident, including against them. But after employing a chase maneuver to spin out the suspect’s vehicle near the corner of 36th Street and Eyrie Way, just north of Quail Hollow Golf Course, officers engaged the man and fired their weapons.

“The officers exited the vehicles, confronted and challenged the individual. Events transpired that compelled the officers to use force,” Lee said during the Sunday news conference. “They immediately made sure that the juvenile was safe, and then transitioned over to lifesaving measures and rendered lifesaving aid to the individual.”

No timetable exists for the task force to complete its investigation of the incident, said Garden City Lt. Cory Stambaugh, who was previously a member of the Boise police force. “There’s not a general checklist. It’s no different than any other investigation, and just depends on what we come up with,” he said in an interview.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letter from Surfside: Tourists and locals united in mourning

    Community solidarity will replace fireworks and flag-waving celebrations for the Fourth of July in a beachside Florida community where 124 people are missing and 24 confirmed dead after a condo tower collapsed. Miami Beach canceled its Independence Day celebrations scheduled for Sunday out of respect for victims of the June 24 collapse in Surfside. "This Fourth of July in Surfside will be more about a real integration of human goodness, even in a moment of pain," said Rabbi Sholom Lipskar of The Shul of Bal Harbour, which is within a mile of the disaster zone.

  • Bystander dies after he was hit by car following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

    One of the people involved has been arrested, police said.

  • Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

    Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on U.S. personnel or facilities. But Iran's U.N. envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said: "Any claim to attribute to Iran... any attack carried out against American personnel or facilities in Iraq is factually wrong and void of the minimum requirements of authenticity and reliability," according to the official news agency IRNA.

  • Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

    Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland are worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation EU. Then on Thursday, Slovenia’s return to the European stage — it took over the EU’s rotating presidency for six months — was marked by concerns about the right-wing government’s record on media freedoms and its failure to nominate legal experts to the fraud-busting European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

  • England celebrations turn sour as police clash with fans in London

    Nine arrests were made in the capital on Saturday night, Scotland Yard confirmed.

  • Despite jammed dockets, ‘imperative’ ex-officer’s trial is set, Fort Worth mayor says

    Judge David Hagerman in October set a tentative window for Dean’s trial.

  • UK now has more new daily COVID cases than the entire EU combined

    Daily coronavirus case numbers in the UK have topped 25,000 in the past few days.

  • Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered the closure of the border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, BelTA state news agency reported. The move appears to deepen a standoff between Belarus and outside powers angered by his government's forcing down of a Ryanair flight in May and arrest of a government critic who was on the aircraft. Western countries imposed sanctions on Belarus to punish it for the action, and the European Union and Ukraine have also banned Belarus-registered flights from entering their airspace.

  • Ruined credit, depression and debt: What is life after COVID-19 for some Kansans?

    Hundreds are still waiting for the state department of labor to pay benefits owed months ago. Back pay, they say, can’t erase the harm already done.

  • Almost twice as many EU citizens as thought have been living in UK

    Nearly twice as many EU citizens have been living in the UK as previously thought, with the number of applications for settled status having passed six million. A near record monthly total of 400,000 EU citizens applied for settled status in June to beat Wednesday night's deadline, taking the total applicants for the scheme to 6.02 million, the Home Office disclosed on Friday. That compares with previous Home Office estimates of 3.5 to 4.1 million EU citizens who were expected to apply, and Offi

  • Liam Gallagher hails British star Emma Raducanu – Saturday’s sporting social

    The best of the day’s sporting media posts from the sporting world.

  • ‘Power to the people’: Revolutionary Black Panther Party marches from Troost to Prospect

    “When we’re saying treat us as humans, treat us as humans,” the organization’s leader said.

  • Nearly a dozen armed men arrested in police standoff

    Police arrested a group of men wearing tactical gear ended after nine-hour standoff.

  • Amber Alert: Kidnapped baby found safe in North Texas; one of two suspects in custody

    The baby was found in Parker County after being taken from his father by his mother and another man at gunpoint, authorities said.

  • The villains behind the heat wave

    The fossil fuel industry knew all along what climate change would do to people

  • Will Burrard-Lucas Went on a Quest to Find a Rare Black Leopard in Africa

    “At night, it was always the black leopard’s eyes that struck me,” Will Burrard-Lucas remembers. The wildlife photographer saw his first spotty leopard in Tanzania at the tender age of five. Just over thirty years later, he stood face-to-face with a rare black leopard in Laikipia, Kenya.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.