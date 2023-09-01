Who shot and killed Eugene Scott of Athens remains unknown

Eugene Scott was shot in the head on the morning of Aug. 26 apparently as he was preparing breakfast and waiting on a friend to take him grocery shopping.

Athens-Clarke police have released those facts on the homicide. Now a week has passed since the friend found Scott's lifeless body on the kitchen floor.

So far police have been mum about a motive or if they have clues on the identity of the killer.

“They are making some progress, but no new updates,” said police Lt. Jody Thompson, who spoke with a detective in the homicide division on Friday.

Scott, who was 72, had moved in recent months into the house on Old Monroe Highway from a home in the metro Atlanta area. The house is located in a neighborhood off U.S. Highway 78 in west Athens.

Police officer Charlie Krischer was dispatched to the house shortly after 8 a.m. He arrived to find medics and firefighters already on scene, according to the report.

A firefighter reported to the officer that they had turned the stove off.

After checking through the house, the officer reported he found some “green leafy substance” in a bedroom.

The 59-year-old Athens man, who found Scott’s body, told the officer that he normally takes Scott every Saturday around this time to buy groceries. That’s how he came to find the body, he told the officer.

The man said he didn’t know of any issues that Scott may have had with anyone, adding “Eugene did not bother anyone or had problems with anyone.”

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson also responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361.

Crime Stroppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of person or persons involved. Also, anonymous tips can be made to (706) 705-4775.

