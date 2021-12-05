He shot a man in the chest over trailer parking in Eatonville. Now he’s been sentenced

Peter Talbot
·3 min read

In July 2019, Robert Warner was in his trailer in Eatonville when he saw a man point a shotgun at his girlfriend’s son. He stepped outside and tackled the man, who shot him in the chest.

Warner’s killer, Hobert Wayne Clark, 27, was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court to 26 years in prison for killing the 50-year-old man over a dispute about where the victim could park his trailer.

Clark previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His prison sentence was in line with prosecutors’ recommended sentencing length.

Warner’s older sister, Schelly Selvar, wrote a letter to the judge on what would have been Warner’s 53rd birthday.

“We ask of you to make fair, firm and longest possible prison sentence for a man who took the heart from our family,” Selvar wrote.

Clark’s girlfriend at the time of the killing, Christina Kitchens, was charged as a co-defendant for allegedly helping to hide the shotgun used to kill Warner. She pleaded guilty in November 2019 to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

The shooting occurred July 28, just over a month after Clark was released from prison. He had been sentenced the previous December to 17 months for beating a different girlfriend with his fists and a wooden coat hanger.

After Clark was released from prison, he worked as landlord for his parents’ two-acre parcel in the 4600 block of 350th Street East, The News Tribune previously reported. One of Clark’s friends also helped oversee the people living there.

Through Clark’s friend, Warner’s girlfriend arranged for herself, her son and Warner to stay on the property temporarily and park their trailer there, according to the declaration for determination of probable cause.

Upset by this, Clark allegedly asked the group to leave. Within a couple of days, the group moved their trailer off the property to land close by, which Clark’s parents didn’t own.

Clark visited the spot the group moved to and was still angry about their presence, prosecutors wrote in the probable cause statement. Again, he told them to leave.

The group began searching for a new place to move, but when Clark returned July 28 and found them still there, the dispute turned deadly.

According to charging papers, Clark met with his friend on the property about 5 p.m. that day and told him he was angry the group was still on the neighboring property. He allegedly took a shotgun from his motorcycle and said something like, “They got to be taught a lesson.”

While Clark and his friend walked toward where the group was parked, Clark allegedly fired the shotgun near his friend. Prosecutors wrote that Clark’s friend “froze” and was afraid he was going to be killed.

Clark continued toward the trailer, where Warner’s girlfriend’s son was sitting outside with his dog. According to the probable cause statement, Clark pointed the shotgun at the son, walked toward him and said, “You think this is a game?”

Then, Warner came out from the trailer and tackled Clark. He was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

After the shooting, a witness saw Clark running from the scene. “I just shot that fool,” Clark said as he passed the witness, according to an affidavit filed by the deputy prosecutor.

Clark left on his motorcycle before deputies arrived about 5:15 p.m. He was arrested several days later after being spotted in a vehicle.

In the victim impact statement from Warner’s sister, Selvar called her brother a soulfully peaceful man who had a life’s calling to nature and fishing. She said her brother was a hero for saving a boy’s life, but that he deserved a better way to leave the world.

“He reacted without even thinking just waking up from a nap on a very hot day,” Selvar wrote. “I assume he didn’t even have time to stop and think, he just saw something wrong and did the right thing by trying to save his friend’s life.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Assault reported in downtown Merced after confrontation over public urination, police say

    Merced police said the alleged assault left a victim with “significant” facial injuries.

  • Newly-elected Pasco school official has 2 domestic violence convictions. Can he still serve?

    He ran on a platform of “using facts, ethics, principles, and morals.”

  • Column: Don't let Jacqueline Avant's shooting get pulled into L.A.'s crass politics of crime

    Politicians pushing for tougher-on-crime policies might be tempted to cite the philanthropist's death. But she should be remembered for her life.

  • Marilyn Manson Loses Grammy Nomination | THR News

    The rocker, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, had been nominated alongside Kanye West and Jay-Z for the 'Donda' rapper's single "Jail."

  • How did the Lindquists die? State's last witness testified Friday in Griswold murder trial

    The state brought forward its last witness in the Griswold triple-murder case. Medical examiner details gruesome injuries of two victims.

  • Tri-Cities psychologist accused of being naked in waiting room

    He allegedly was seen naked twice.

  • Deaths in Georgia prisons draw scrutiny of public, family members, justice department

    Nerissa Wright’s son, DonTavis, was serving two life sentences for robbery and murder when he was found dead by guards in solitary confinement. Other inmates said he’d likely been dead for days.

  • ABBA Shares Sweet Festive Video for Charity Christmas Single 'Little Things'

    ABBA's song "Little Things" will benefit the UNICEF Global Child Protection Fund.

  • Hundreds march against COVID-19 restrictions in Belgium

    Hundreds of people marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest tightened COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. On Friday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that kindergartens and primary schools will close for the holiday season a week early, and children must now wear masks from the age of 6.

  • Inside One of Virgil Abloh’s Final Designs—A Mercedes-Maybach

    The car was designed to envision what the Maybach could bring to the electric-powered, rugged, off-roading space

  • No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

    The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world. The United States and European allies have made no public mention of any plans to respond militarily themselves if Putin sends troops massed along the border into Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with close historical and cultural ties to Russia but now eager to ally with NATO and the West. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week promised financial pain — “high impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from taking in the past.”

  • Masahiro Tanaka is staying in Japan for another season

    NEW YORK — There will be no reunion in the Bronx for Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees in 2022. The former Yankee right-hander had hinted he was looking to come back to MLB — preferably the Bronx — after playing a season back at home. He had even noted the day he signed that his contract he had included an opt-out after the 2021 season. On Friday, however, Tohoku Rakuten announced that Tanaka ...

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices for Asia, U.S. Despite Omicron’s Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S., signaling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The move comes days after OPEC and its allies -- a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia -- surprised traders with a decision to boost crud

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • School Gunman’s ‘Fugitive’ Parents Laugh, Cry in Court After Wild Manhunt

    Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the charges against her. James smiled, laughed, shook his head, and raised his eyebrows at various points. Meanwhile, defense lawye

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyAfter the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer Crumbley

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • Arlington man gets 23 years for killing his wife who asked for divorce day after wedding

    A 23-year-old woman was killed in May 2019 at an Arlington apartment just days after arriving in Texas from Jordan.