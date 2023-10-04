Who shot man after Wing Daddy's robbery? Deadly shooting a mystery after El Paso stickup

El Paso police homicide detectives are trying to find out who gunned down a robbery suspect outside a Northeast chicken-wing restaurant this week.

The alleged robber, Ace Isaac De Santiago, 24, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds behind Wing Daddy's Sauce House in the Sandstone Pointe retail strip at 11100 Sean Haggerty Drive, police officials said Wednesday.

The fatal shooting occurred about 12:19 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, after De Santiago had allegedly assaulted the restaurant manager and stolen money at gunpoint before he was shot while fleeing the eatery, police said.

Police officers responding to a call about an aggravated robbery in progress located the alleged robber dead outside the rear of the restaurant.

The restaurant manager was not the shooter and De Santiago still had the stolen money with him when he was killed, police spokesman Officer Adrian Cisneros said. The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.

De Santiago was a Northeast resident, police noted.

A man named Ace Isaac De Santiago was among four men arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Northeast El Paso in 2017, according to El Paso Times archives. Court records showed he was sentenced to four years in prison.

De Santiago's death is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the Wing Daddy's case is asked to call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

