Shot misses Pittsburgh police detective during investigation in Swissvale

Nov. 3—Allegheny County Police are investigating after a shot was fired Wednesday evening at a Pittsburgh detective in Swissvale.

The detective wasn't struck or hurt, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

The shot was fired just before 8 p.m. as city detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of Roslyn Street and Milligan Avenue in Swissvale.

At least two unidentified males fled on foot following the shooting. No arrests had been made as of 11 p.m.

Allegheny County Police put out a statement saying the shot was fired at an unmarked Pittsburgh police vehicle. They described the location as Milligan at Cannon Street.

The officer that was shot at did not return fire, according to county police.

Several police departments, city zone officers and K-9 units responded to the area to search for the suspects.

City authorities were unable to release details of the investigation that brought the detectives to Swissvale in the interest of officer safety, the spokeswoman said. City narcotics and vice officers were involved in the investigation, she said.

Allegheny County Police detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line, 1-833-255-8477 (1-833-ALL-TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .