'I shot my mom': Court documents detail Dover-area killing in continued spate of violence

A 67-year-old woman was shot dead by her son Friday over an argument, according to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

"I shot my mom," the document states 35-year-old Kyle Leonard told a 911 dispatcher. When asked where his mother was, Leonard responded: "She's dead."

The Dover-area shooting continues a disturbing pattern in which nine people have violently died since late November south of Delaware's C&D Canal in crimes police said were among their families.

For subscribers: Below the canal, Delaware records 6 violent deaths in 2 weeks at hands of family members

On Nov. 21, Richard Nelson, 69, called 911 to report he had killed his wife, 74-year-old Sandra Nelson, and their dog in Harrington, state police said.

Nine days later – Dec. 2 – 58-year-old Joseph Caldarera shot his brother-in-law, 71-year-old Peter Colletti, and then himself in Bridgeville, according to state police. Caldarera’s sister, who was also Colletti’s wife, was at the Heritage Shores home at the time and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

Then on Dec. 3, police said 40-year-old Donald Grier Jr. fatally stabbed four family members in Townsend, according to New Castle County police. The victims were his father, Donald Sr., 68; his stepmother, 70-year-old Alicia; his stepsister 53-year-old Linda Santucci; and his nephew; 19-year-old Michael Santucci Jr.

Last month – Dec. 22 – state police said 70-year-old Hilda Donaway was struck by gunfire in the kitchen of her Bridgeville home. She died later from her wounds. Her ex-husband, Ronald Donaway, 74, has been charged with her killing.

New Castle County Police investigate on Camerton Lane in Townsend early Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021.

WHAT HAPPENED:

'There's something way off': Fatal stabbing of wife, dog in Harrington shocks neighbors

2 family members die in apparent murder-suicide at Bridgeville's Heritage Shores home

On Friday, Leonard called 911 about 7:20 p.m. and requested that police respond to his home in the 200 block of Harriet St. where, according to court documents and investigators, he told the emergency operator he'd shot his mother, 67-year-old Debra.

Story continues

Leonard then identified himself by name and provided his date of birth, according to court records.

"The call taker asked where his mother is and Kyle responded 'She's dead,' " according to the court document. "Kyle stated that his mother is in the living room and stated that the shooting occurred 20-30 minutes prior to his call to 911."

He then told the 911 operator that the firearm was in a bedroom and described it as a 9 mm.

When the emergency operator asked why he'd shot his mother, court documents claim Leonard said: "arguing."

When troopers arrived at this home, located in an unincorporated development adjacent to Dover Mall, Leonard exited his home and was taken into custody.

VIOLENCE CONTINUES:

Father in Townsend stabbing dies Thursday, bringing death count to 4 in family attack

Millsboro man arrested after fatally shooting ex-wife through her Bridgeville home, police say

Investigators searched the home and, according to court documents, found an unresponsive Debra Leonard suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three spent shell casings were found near her body, which had been seated in a chair in her living room. A 9 mm gun was found on a bed.

Debra Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leonard, who according to court records declined to answer any of the investigator's questions, has been charged with first-degree murder and a weapons offense.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Court documents: Son fatally shot mother over argument in Dover area