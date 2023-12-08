Shot in a parked car, four people were charged in Elmira man's death. Here's the latest

One of four people charged in connection with the January shooting death of an Elmira man has been found guilty of murder.

Following a four-day trial that started Monday in Chemung County Court, a jury Thursday found Shamel T. Swan, 29, of Elmira, guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

The charges stemmed from the Jan. 21 killing of 34-year-old Jeremy J. Shazer on Elmira's Southside.

Shazer was shot with a semiautomatic pistol, according to court documents, while he was sitting in a car in a parking lot at 201 W. Miller St. near the Qountry Tavern.

Arriving Elmira police officers located Shazer on the driver's side of his vehicle. He was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he later died.

Swan was the first person arrested for Shazer's killing. He was taken into custody later the same day in the Sayre/Athens area in Pennsylvania and returned to New York to face charges.

Following an investigation, police also charged Tasheam E. Jackson, Zemyuah Graham, and Micah Brown with murder and other charges in connection with Shazer's death.

The charges against the other three defendants are still pending, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Rider-Ulacco, lead prosecutor at Swan's trial.

Swan, who was represented by attorney Matthew Buzzetti, faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison for the murder conviction and up to 15 years on the weapon charge.

Chemung County Judge Richard W. Rich Jr., who presided at the trial, scheduled sentencing for Feb. 5, 2024.

