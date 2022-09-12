Who shot a person dead in front of a home in Miami Gardens? What police are saying

One person was shot and killed overnight in front of a home in Miami Gardens, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Northwest 196th Lane shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami Gardens police.

Police said they found the dead person in front of a home while responding to a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies police to gunfire in an area.

Investigators don’t have any suspect description yet and are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.