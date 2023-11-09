He shot at a police officer and missed. The jury took only an hour to decide his case.

TAVARES — A gun that jammed, a hail of bullets, and “God’s mercy or just sheer dumb luck,” were the only things that kept a Leesburg man from killing another person and a police officer four years ago, Assistant State Attorney Cherish Adams told jurors Wednesday.

Donaven L. Owens, 24, took the witness stand earlier in the day to claim he was not trying to kill Thomas L. Lipps or Officer Mark Johnson on Nov. 3, 2019, but “it doesn’t make sense,” Adams said.

The six-member jury agreed, after deliberating for only an hour, convicting Owens of all counts: attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder of Lipps, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Donaven Owens in court on Wednesday.

Lipps, who had recently had something stolen from his pickup truck, told Owens he looked familiar.

“I was like, ‘No. You got me confused,' ” Owens said in a recorded interview with Detective Jim Dunagan.

Owens said he reached into his backpack to retrieve a handgun to scare him away.

Jurors watched snippets of video captured by neighborhood surveillance cameras at Glenn Ridge Drive and Miller Street. Owens not only pointed the gun at Lipps but could be seen trying to manipulate the slide of the semi-automatic 9 mm because the gun was jammed. Crime scene technicians found an ejected, unfired round on the ground.

Lipps called 911, saying someone tried to shoot him.

“I didn’t pull the trigger. I tried to walk away,” Owens said in court Wednesday, but a would-be shooter doesn’t try to clear a jam if he didn’t pull the trigger, Adams said.

Within two minutes, Officer Johnson pulled up in his patrol car about 15 feet away and yelled, “Show me your hands!”

The next thing Johnson knew, Owens was emptying his gun at the officer, chasing him around the car until Johnson fell, hitting his head on the pavement. A bullet hit the police car where Johnson had been standing, Adams said. Another hit a nearby mailbox.

Meanwhile, Johnson was emptying his handgun, firing 13 rounds at Owens, who was running toward U.S. 441.

Owens ditched the gun under a car in the Shamrock bar parking lot. He then took off running back across U.S. 441 but was hit in the leg by a police car.

“My intention was not to kill or hurt anyone,” Owens testified. “I was trying to take my own life at that point,” he said, referring to a terrible practice known as "suicide by cop."

He said he was depressed over the death of his brother and an uncle.

Adams ridiculed the idea. If, as Owens claimed, he was upset about being accused of a crime he didn’t commit, then why didn’t he just wait for the police to tell his side of the story?

Instead, he pointed the gun at Lipps’ chest, then emptied his gun by firing four rounds at the officer. He then ran and ditched the gun.

“If he wanted to die, he wouldn’t have even had to shoot,” Adams told jurors in her closing argument.

Owens admitted during police questioning that he fired the gun because he didn’t want to go to jail.

“Let me ask you,” Detective Dunagan said. “Is it because you pulled the gun on him that you thought the police were going to arrest you? Is that why you shot [at] the officer?”

“Yeah.”

Owens also claimed he was just shooting in the general area. “I wasn’t aiming at nothing,” he told police.

Defense attorney Lee Levenson Jr. argued that the state’s case was full of “half-truths,” and that there was reasonable doubt.

“Just because the government says something doesn’t mean it’s true,” he told the jury.

Please sign up today: Daily Briefing newsletter has today's local stories

He said Owens has learning disabilities. He also pointed out that a firearms specialist fired the weapon at the crime lab and it worked perfectly.

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer carries a mandatory life sentence. Circuit Judge Cary Rada ordered a presentence investigation for the other two charges.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Lake County courts: Jury verdict in attempted murder case