He shot a Providence police officer. Now he'll serve 40 years in prison for the crimes

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to serve 40 years in prison for firing at two Providence police officers, striking one in the bulletproof vest during the mid-afternoon exchange of gunfire.

Judge Robert D. Krause spared Tyrone Robinson, of Providence, the life sentence he could have faced for shooting and injuring Officer Matthew McGloin in August 2019, but handed down a lengthy term, according to Robinson's lawyer David Cooper.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but thankfully it wasn’t worse. That’s still a long sentence no matter how you cut it,” Cooper said.

Robinson’s admissions to the crimes came just as he was poised to head to trial before Krause, with the state prepared to present footage of the shooting taken by body-worn cameras as well as other surveillance video.

“Basically, everything was captured on video,” Cooper said.

Robinson was sentenced to serve consecutive 20 year terms for two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, according to Brian Hodge, spokesman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office.

In addition, Robinson received a consecutive 20-year suspended sentence with probation that is non-parolable for discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, in this case, assault with a dangerous weapon on McGloin and Providence Police Investigator Jonathan Smith. That means that should Robinson commit an offense that returns him to prison after his release he would not be eligible for parole, Cooper said.

He was given a concurrent 10-year suspended sentence with probation for carrying a pistol without a license.

According to prosecutors, Robinson was on bail on earlier weapons charges when he opened fire on members of the department’s violent crime task force, shooting until the handgun was out of bullets on Aug. 9, 2019.

McGloin and Smith were conducting an investigation that afternoon near Admiral Street when they saw a car they associated with Robinson. As they approached, Robinson bolted from the driver’s side and opened fire, striking McGloin in the lower left torso and penetrating the outer layer of his bulletproof vest. McGloin was taken to a hospital and released.

Smith, who was not injured, returned fire as Robinson ran through Mansion Park and ditched his weapon. Robinson retreated to his home on Douglas Avenue and surrendered a short time later without incident.

The police later recovered a stolen .45-caliber Sig Sauer pistol that authorities said Robinson fired.

It was not the first time McGloin has found himself in the range of gunfire. In 2015, a 20-year-old bailed out of the back seat of the moving vehicle, turned and pointed a loaded Beretta handgun at McGloin and his then partner Officer Sean Lafferty.

Robinson has remained held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions since his arrest and will receive credit for time served, Cooper said.

Robinson’s father said shortly after the shooting that his son suffers from PTSD after being shot twice, once when he was 14. His father, who declined to give his name, said his son thought the police were gang members who were after him.

