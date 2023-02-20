Shot reportedly fired at car near Sacramento airport; CHP makes arrest. Was it road rage?

A man accused of shooting at a car in a possible case of “road rage” near Sacramento International Airport was arrested early Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Saturday, CHP officers were patrolling east of the airport near Interstate 5 and Metro Air Parkway due to “sideshow activity,” or illegal street racing.

About 8:38 p.m., officers saw a silver Toyota sedan zoom off the freeway down the southbound exit, according to a CHP report. Soon after, the officers received communication from people in a black Ford who said they were shot at by someone in the Toyota.

Those in the Ford “advised they were victims of a road rage incident involving the driver of the Toyota.” No injuries were reported, the CHP said.

The officers caught up with the Toyota, pulled the driver over and identified the man as Norman Fisher, 47, the report stated. CHP investigators say they found evidence during the search, including a handgun, and determined Fisher had fired one round.

Fisher was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, discharging a weapon, and various possession charges including illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The CHP did not immediately return calls seeking more information.

Fisher remains booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.