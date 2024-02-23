He shot a sheriff's office drone out of the sky. Now he's been sentenced. What's the punishment?

A federal judge has sentenced a Mount Dora man who shot down a Lake County Sheriff’s Office drone to four years in prison.

Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell imposed the sentence on Wendell Doyle Goney, 52, of Mount Dora for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He has 29 felony convictions in Florida, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, illegal drug possession, burglary, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Goney entered a guilty plea on Oct. 5. He could have been sentenced to 10 years.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call on July 11, 2021, at a 10-acre warehouse and greenhouse complex in Eustis, the news release says. They decided to launch the $30,000 drone equipped with infrared cameras and other high-tech gear. Some of the sheriff’s drones are less sophisticated, but still cost $4,500 or $15,000.

Sgt. Chris Stevens told the Daily Commercial that year that he heard the first shot.

“It sounded like a firecracker, but a .22-caliber rifle can sound like that. When I heard the second shot, someone yelled, ‘Someone’s shooting at your drone!' ” he said.

The drone made a sharp turn, fell on the gutter of a metal roof building, and burst into flames. The drone was insured.

Goney claimed the drone was “harassing” him, but later admitted that he was not allowed to have a firearm, according to law enforcement.

He was prosecuted under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, a joint state and federal agency initiative aimed at reducing violent crime.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Department of Transportation – Office of Inspector General, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Judge sentences Mount Dora man who shot down sheriff's drone