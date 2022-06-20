Shot in the shoulder, man drives to Lacey gas station to call for help

A 37-year-old Snohomish County man was shot in the shoulder early Monday, then drove to an area gas station for help, according to Lacey police.

The man has since been treated and released from an area hospital, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

About 2:30 a.m. Monday, 911 received a call from a gas station in the 4900 block of Lacey Boulevard about a man who had reportedly been shot.

That shooting was prompted by an altercation outside a hotel in the 4700 block of Park Center Avenue Northeast, which is not far from the intersection at College Street and Martin Way. It’s also about a mile from the gas station.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the altercation, but as the victim drove away, the mask-wearing suspect fired shots at the vehicle, striking the victim in the shoulder, Barnes said.

The victim had left his phone behind at the hotel, so police think he asked the clerk at the gas station to call 911, she said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.