'I shot somebody near Douglass Park': Woman walks into police station after allegedly shooting woman in Middletown

Jul. 7—MIDDLETOWN — An 18-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in the back late Saturday while sitting in a car near a Middletown park, Middletown police said.

Officers were called at about 11:40 p.m. to Kettering Health Middletown for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The gunshot victim, Tyjhana Walton, told police that she was part of an ongoing argument with another woman, when she was shot while sitting in a car the 1900 block of Minnesota Street across from Douglass Park, police said. Walton was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Jasmine Foster, 39, was identified as the shooting suspect. She was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail.

Foster walked into the Middletown police station on Sunday morning and said, "I shot somebody near Douglass Park," according to Middletown Municipal Court record obtained by the Journal-News.

Police said the gun allegedly used was in a holster, and Foster had a concealed carry weapons license.

Foster told police there was a fight on Friday night on Minnesota Street involving several people.

"She (Foster) said she was pepper sprayed and then hit by a silver four-door car during the fight," police Detective Trey Porter wrote in the complaint. "She said she fired her gun twice, but did not see where she was firing because she was pepper sprayed."

Foster was also taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury from being hit by a vehicle then charged. She is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Middletown Municipal Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call DetectiveBrook McDonald at 513-425-7745.