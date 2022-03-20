A Shot Spotter alert leads officers to a man killed in Miami Gardens, cops say

A Shot Spotter alert led police officers to find a man who was killed Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, according to authorities.

At 4:31 p.m., units responded to the 2700 block of Northwest 183rd Street after receiving an alert from Shot Spotter, a gunfire location service, Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue said Sunday night in an email.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the identities of the victim and the man who shot him.