‘I shot them. They’re dead.’ Man killed his grandparents then called 911, prosecutor says

An elderly man was found dead in his recliner and his wife in the kitchen of their Palm Desert home in 2019, both fatally shot three times by their grandson, according to testimony in the man's murder trial.

Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao spoke about the grim and sudden end to the lives of Frank Castro, 83, and Carolina Castro, 81, during opening statements for the trial Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Frank Castro III, 37, is charged with the fatal shooting of his grandparents and has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder. Paixao said Castro called the police to report the shooting, and said that they would be found in their home dead.

"I shot them. They're dead," Castro said during the call, according to Paixao. She told the jury that Castro was believed to have been under the influence of methamphetamine the day of the shooting.

Castro's defense attorney, David Kaloyanides, asked the jury to consider all the evidence in the coming trial before jumping to any conclusions about his client's actions.

"There will be issues that are not in dispute, I am just going to ask you to not only look at what the evidence shows, but what it fails to show," Kaloyanides said.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the Desert Breezes community in Palm Desert on Sept. 11, 2019. There they found the two elder Castros shot dead at their home on the 43-000 block of Calle Las Brisas West around 2 p.m. Castro was also found and arrested.

Riverside County Sheriff's Cpl. Christopher Gelinas was dispatched to the scene that day, he testified, and found Castro armed. When he told him to drop the weapon, he did, and he was arrested soon after, Gelinas told the jury.

Castro has been held on no bail ever since, most recently at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man called 911 after killing grandparents, California prosecutor says