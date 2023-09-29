He shot at an unarmed man five times. Now this Johnston Co. Sheriff’s deputy has been fired.

A Johnston County Sheriff’s deputy has been terminated after he fired his weapon multiple times at a carjacking suspect who was unarmed and fleeing.

Former deputy Christopher Adcock was issued a letter of termination on Friday following an investigation, according to Sheriff Steve Bizzell.

Adcock was terminated days after the Sheriff learned that he fired his gun five times in an attempt to shoot an unarmed suspect who was being chased in an alleged stolen vehicle.

Adcock first shot once, then four more times from inside of his patrol vehicle at a group of suspects who fled from the stolen vehicle. The suspects hit Adcock’s vehicle before fleeing into rural fields.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday as a police chase ended in a field near the 400 block of Fellowship Church Road near the town of Princeton.

In firing his weapon, Adcock broke departmental policies at the Sheriff’s Office regarding the discharge of firearms and use of force.

Adcock’s “resolution and actions resulted in an unnecessarily dangerous confrontation and involved occurrences which included the unwarranted discharge of your agency issued weapon and the use of force that far exceeded any justifiable and reasonable use of force under the circumstances,” the Sheriff wrote in a signed three-page letter.

The Sheriff condemned Adcock’s actions as having put another law enforcement officer at risk. Another officer was pursuing the suspects and the shots fired could have struck him.

Adcock’s termination is effective immediately as of Friday. He will have 10 days to offer in writing any further material or evidence in a “name-clearing” procedure.