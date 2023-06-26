Shotgun barrel explodes and seriously injures Madison County man

A Hull man’s hand was severely mangled Sunday when officers said the barrel on a shotgun he fired ruptured.

The deputy “said it looked bad,” Madison County sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton said Monday.

“He shot a 20-gauge shell in a 12-gauge shotgun. There was a lot of play and that probably caused the chamber to rupture,” Patton said.

The man was interviewed at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where the officer observed the exposed hand that showed significant bone and tissue damage.

The 45-year-old man explained he had received several firearms from his father and went outside his home to test fire a Diamond Arms Model 1905 double-barrel shotgun, according to the report.

After firing the gun with his right hand, the barrel ruptured and injured his left hand, which was apparently bracing the gun, according to the report. A responding deputy found the shotgun in several pieces on the ground with the left barrel blown apart.

The deputy also observed a large amount of blood in the driveway leading into the house.

Patton said he has not been updated on the man’s condition, but there was some concern he might lose the hand.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Hull man injured when barrel of shotgun explodes