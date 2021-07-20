Shotgun believed stolen in Waseca County used in shots-fired incident in Austin

Jul. 20—AUSTIN — No one was injured early Tuesday after police said a stolen shotgun was used to fire buckshot at a residence in Southeast Austin.

Austin police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two or three shots fired in the area of Fourth Street Southeast and Sixth Avenue Southeast just before 1 a.m., according to a news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

Officers did not find anyone injured, but did find a home in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast that had been struck by bullets believed to be buckshot rounds.

An officer arriving in the area attempted to stop a white Chrysler 200 being driven erratically and that ran a stop sign. The vehicle was said to match the description of a vehicle involved in the shots-fired incident. A man in the passenger seat fled on foot when the officer pulled the vehicle over. The officer was able to identify the man, but unable to arrest him.

While the officer attempted to pursue the man, the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle, drove away. She was later found in the vehicle and taken into custody by law enforcement.

"The officer located a shotgun at the scene of the stop that appears to have fallen out of the car when the male party fled," McKichan wrote in the news release. "That shotgun was later identified as having been stolen out of Waseca County."

The incident remains under investigation.