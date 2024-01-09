Shotgun shells were found in trash at St. Mark's in Southborough, police say

SOUTHBOROUGH — Police say a St. Mark's School student has admitted to throwing two shotgun shells into a trash barrel near one of the school's residence halls.

The shells were discovered Monday. School officials then searched the residence hall, the name of which was not disclosed, and did not find any other items.

According to a statement from the school, officials reported the incident to the police on Tuesday.

"Southborough Police Department recommended a K-9 search of campus to check for any items related to the ammunition," St. Mark's officials said in a statement. "After the search was announced to members of our community, a student came forward to claim ownership of the ammunition shells."

St. Mark's is a private boarding school serving grades 9-12 and is based at 25 Marlboro Road (Route 85). It has 377 students.

Southborough police visited the school about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Ryan Newell said.

Using police search dogs from the Framingham and Worcester police departments, as well as the Massachusetts State Police, officers conducted a "thorough search" of the school and found nothing else, according to police.

Newell said during the search, which lasted approximately an hour, all students were confined to a school auditorium.

No information about the student was released. Southborough police and St. Mark's are continuing to investigate the incident. There have been no charges.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: St. Mark's student admits to bringing shotgun shells on campus