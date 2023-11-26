Shotgun-wielding suspect injured in gunfight with Aiken County sheriff's deputies

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Depot Avenue Northeast in Salley (about 26 miles east of Aiken) at about 1:05 a.m. Sunday regarding a suspect armed with a shotgun, according to Aiken County sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah. The 911 caller reported that the suspect showed up armed at her home and left.

Responding deputies searched the area where they found the suspect walking with the firearm. At first, he allegedly refused to put down his shotgun and continued to walk away. Eventually, he put it down, but then placed one hand behind his back and into his waistband while continuously refusing commands from deputies. The suspect was hit with a beanbag round, then pulled out a handgun and fired at the deputies, at which point they returned fire.

Deputies arrested him and rendered aid until Aiken County emergency services arrived. The suspect was stable and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured in this incident. The suspect was identified as a White male, but as of Sunday morning, no other details of the suspect's identity were released.

