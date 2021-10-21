Shotguns, bow stolen from Southeast Rochester garage

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.

Oct. 21—Rochester police are investigating after a Southeast Rochester resident reported that two shotguns, a bow and a welder were taken from his garage Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Pinewood Road Southeast for a report of a burglary. The 43-year-old resident told police he was gone an hours — from 9 to 10 a.m. — and when he returned, he found that someone had kicked in the garage's service door and taken the weapons, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rochester woman arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured jogger

    Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month in Rochester, officials announced on Thursday.

  • Desperate Haitians suffocate under growing power of gangs

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The video shows more than 30 men lined up in front of a crumbling structure in silence. The men appear to be fresh recruits for one of Haiti's most notorious street gangs, and the footage records their induction into the criminal underworld that increasingly rules the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. The video is emblazoned with the name “400 Mawozo” and “400 good for nothings,” both references to the gang police say is responsible for multiple killings and kidnappings, including the recent abduction of 17 people from a U.S.-based religious group.

  • Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality

    A vast trove of fossils unearthed in Argentina's southern Patagonia region is offering the oldest-known evidence that some dinosaurs thrived in a complex and well-organized herd structure, with adults caring for the young and sharing a communal nesting ground. Scientists said on Thursday the fossils include more than 100 dinosaur eggs and the bones of about 80 juveniles and adults of a Jurassic Period plant-eating species called Mussaurus patagonicus, including 20 remarkably complete skeletons. "It is a pretty dramatic scene from 193 million years ago that was frozen in time," said paleontologist Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio Paleontological Museum in Trelew, Argentina, who led the research published in the journal Scientific Reports.

  • Why separatists in Cameroon and Nigeria have united

    Armed militias in the two countries are said to be helping each other with weapons and intelligence.

  • In memoir, Katie Couric writes of feeling betrayed by Lauer

    On a summer day in the Hamptons last year, Katie Couric and her husband, John Molner, went out for a walk and saw a familiar white jeep drive by with Matt Lauer at the wheel. Couric writes in her new memoir, “Going There,” that she realized then that the television partners would never speak again. Once the king and queen of morning television, Matt and Katie were regular “guests” in the homes of millions of Americans, delivering the news with friendly banter.

  • Victim in Pooh Shiesty shooting case, Instagram model among 8 indicted in Miami fraud case

    One year ago, Brandon Cooper was shot in the butt during what police say was a robbery in a Bay Harbor Island hotel that resulted in the arrest of high-profile rapper Pooh Shiesty. He’s slated to eventually testify against the rapper but this week Cooper also found himself behind bars, accused of taking part in an elaborate bank-fraud scheme.

  • How solar panels are professionally cleaned

    When solar panels are dirty, their efficiency can be reduced by up to 42%. Marcos Delgado is the owner of South Bay Solar Cleaning. His process involves inspecting the panels as well as the area underneath them and cleaning them with a specialized water-fed brush. He uses only deionized water, which soaks up dirt and prevents streaks. For more, visit: www.sbsolarcleaning.com https://www.instagram.com/southbaysolarcleaning/?hl=en https://www.facebook.com/South-Bay-Solar-Cleaning-116402903601587/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5n4xMGk_w7S6DZ7VmcxmQ

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana State Trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • He was asleep in his car. Police woke him up and created a reason to kill him.

    An officer attacked Luke Stewart as he was sleeping in his car and then killed him. Qualified immunity prevents Luke's family from receiving justice.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents had 'advised' law enforcement to look in the location where apparent human remains were found, their lawyer says

    Family attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie's parents were at the reserve on Wednesday when the remains and some of his possessions were found.

  • A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

    Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

  • Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

    A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

  • Ex-surgeon confesses he took wife's 'body out of the airplane over the ocean'

    Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents are 'not convinced' yet that the human remains authorities found belong to their son

    But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.

  • At least 4 other bodies were found during the almost 2-month search for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

    Authorities looking for the couple in Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Colorado have inadvertently discovered other remains.

  • Husband of missing NH woman admits to killing her on Vermont trip, police say

    Authorities announced late Tuesday night that the recovered the remains of 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, who had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.