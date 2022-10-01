Shots break out in downtown Modesto near midnight, police say. No victims reported

Gunshots broke out late Friday night outside of Rancho Fresco restaurant in downtown Modesto, according to police.

Modesto Police Lt. Martha Delgado said several people were involved in a fight near midnight around 10th and J streets that precipitated the gunshots. Police arrested one person from the fight who had a prior warrant.

The suspected shooter escaped the scene, she said. There were no reported victims.

The gunshots damaged the property of two nearby businesses, but Delgado could not disclose the name of the businesses Saturday.