After shots fired, 10-hour standoff ends in arrest

Oct. 18—ST. ELMO — Police encountered multiple gunshots Monday while trying to serve a warrant in rural Fayette County, authorities said. There were no injuries.

The U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) and Fayette County deputies were attempting to serve a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court at a residence at Fayette County East 2855 Lane, near Wright's Corner.

That's when Dax A. Baldrige, 44, St. Elmo, allegedly fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police.

Negotiators from the Illinois State Police arrived on the scene and after a 10-hour standoff, Baldrige surrendered without incident at approximately 6:48 p.m.

Baldrige is being held in Greenville at the Bond County Jail on the Fayette County outstanding warrant.

A Fayette County bench warrant was issued on July 13 of last year when Baldrige allegedly failed to show up in court for a pretrial hearing on the charge of driving on a revoked license, according to judici.com.

Members of the Illinois State Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and USMS.

Fayette County State's Attorney Josh Morrision is considering additional charges.

