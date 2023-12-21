Shots fired in I-182 road rage incident during morning commute in Pasco

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 182 on Wednesday morning in Pasco.

The incident about 8:10 a.m. when a man in a white Mercedes was pulling onto the westbound lanes of I-182 from 20th Avenue, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said in a news release.

That’s when he saw the driver of a blue, two-door Ford F-150 point a gun at him, said Thorson.

The Mercedes driver swerved into the median and stopped. The pickup driver fired several shots into the air before continuing west on the divided highway. No one reported being injured.

Interstate 182 and the interchanges for 20th Avenue and Highway 395 in Pasco.

The Mercedes’ driver told investigators he’s not sure what prompted the threat and wasn’t able to provide a license plate on the truck, Thorson said.

The state patrol is looking for anyone who might have seen the exchange or have any information about the truck driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-572-5161 or 509-734-5817 or email Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.